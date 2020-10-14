Delhi Air Pollution today: Air Quality remains ‘poor’, likely to deteriorate tomorrow

The current air quality index at 12 PM shows an AQI of 286 for Delhi and the measure comes under the 'poor' category. (Representative image by Reuters)

Delhi Air Quality Index, Air Pollution: The overall Delhi Air Quality continues to remain in the higher end of the poor category on Wednesday with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere in the national capital. India Gate and adjacent areas were seen shrouded with a blanket of smog. While PM10 (µgm-3) pollutant level was measured at 211, PM2.5 (µgm-3) was at 116 and considered as ‘poor’ today, as per details provided by the SAFAR-India.

In its short-range forecast, SAFAR-India stated the overall Delhi AQI has marginally improved and in the higher end of the poor category as of today morning. As the calm surface wind condition continues, Delhi’s AQI likely to remain at the higher end of ‘poor’ to the lower end of the “very poor” category on October 15. Poor AQI is also expected on October 16 and 17. Stubble burning fires observed on October 13 around Haryana, Punjab, and neighboring border regions with SAFAR synergized fire count estimated as 357 on October 13 but, the transport wind direction is not favorable and hence only minimal stubble contribution in PM2.5 is expected,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Ministry of Earth Science, said.

The SAFAR-India Air Quality Service provides real-time data on air quality. The current air quality index at 12 PM shows an AQI of 286 for Delhi and the measure comes under the ‘poor’ category. “Elderly are at risk. Health may start to experience slight discomfort. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children must00 reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor activities,” the SAFAR-India says in its “Health Advisory and Health Risk”.

For Noida, the current air quality index at 12 PM shows AQI of 322 which comes under the “very poor” category. “Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. Older adults, People with heart or lung disease, and children must avoid long or heavy exertion. Everyone may experience health effects. There may be a significant increase in respiratory problems,” the SAFAR-India’s “Health Advisory and Health Risk” states.

For Gurgaon, the current air quality index at 12 PM shows AQI of 218 which comes under the ‘poor’ category, as per data provided by the SAFAR-India’s “Health Advisory and Health Risk”.