Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi AQI turns poor, emergency measures announced in Delhi-NCR; Check details

Air Pollution, Air Quality Index in Delhi: Diesel generator sets have been banned in Delhi and towns located in the neighboring National Capital Region to curb the air pollution menace. Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) has issued directives to governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan asking them to strictly enforce pollution control measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)-led GRAP taskforce has advised EPCA that the air quality in the NCR has slipped into ‘poor’ air category. “The winter period sees worsening air quality because there is less dispersion, and lower temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground. It is, therefore, necessary to ensure that the levels do not rise further,” EPCA chairman Bhure Lal wrote in letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as per Indian Express report.

The central government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in its Delhi Air Quality update state that Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be in the higher end of moderate to the poor category today. The SAFAR has also noted that it has observed a gradual increase in stubble burning fires on Thursday around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions. The SAFAR synergized fire count was 399 on October 7.

According to measures prescribed measures under GRAP, a few will be put in place from October 15. These are ban on Diesel generator sets in NCR, large construction projects to comply with dust control measures, industries to use only authorized fuels, Mechanised sweeping of roads day and night, and water sprinkling to control dust and night patrolling to check waste burning, industrial and dust emission.

“We recognize that the economy is already under stress post-lockdown, and therefore, our combined effort is to ensure that there is no further disruption,” Lal said in the letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as per the IE report.