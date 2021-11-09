Delhi air pollution: CBCP suggests measures to tackle air pollution in NCR

Winds are expected to be northwesterly for the next five days which may possibly lead to higher quantities of stubble burning in the capital city (Photo: ANI)

The air pollution in Delhi has only gotten worse if not better post Diwali. Delhi and neighbouring cities the other day were reportedly blanketed by toxic air for the third straight day as the ban on crackers in Delhi was widely violated. The national capital was in fact among the ten cities that witnessed the highest pollution levels in the country. Stubble burning in the last few days is also adding to air pollution.

The Air Quality Index or AQI was under the “severe” category in Delhi, and nearby cities on November 7. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday came up with measures to help tackle Delhi’s air pollution via Graded Response Action Plan for the city. A sub-committee of CPCB on Monday called for a meeting and reviewed air quality status, meteorological, air pollution forecasts for Delhi NCR, news agency ANI reported.

Winds are expected to be northwesterly for the next five days which may possibly lead to higher quantities of stubble burning in the capital city, weather agency IMD predicted. Air quality may also fluctuate between ‘severe and higher end of the very poor category’ in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorology.

The CPCB has also directed concerned agencies to strictly enforce actions based on the decisions made in the review meeting. AQI categories must immediately be implemented in Delhi NCR, the board notified. The task of cleaning and sprinkling of water on roads, bricks remaining closed will be the activities done in increased frequency.

The concerned officials have also been asked in the official notification to ensure that all Hot Mix Plants and Stone Crushers in Delhi-NCR remain closed. Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday improved significantly from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372, informed SAFAR.