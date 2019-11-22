Delhi Air Pollution: Beijing 15 years, we will take lesser to curb pollution, says Javadekar

“It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time,” he said, referring to air quality in Delhi.

It took Beijing fifteen years to reduce air pollution but we will take less time to improve air quality in the national capital, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha on Friday. Responding to a discussion on “air pollution and climate change”, he said a mass movement is required for the purpose.

