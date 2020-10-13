  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Air Pollution, AQI: Delhi govt releases norms to contain pollution

New Delhi | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 4:08 PM

Out of the total 13 air pollution hotspots, six are located under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), five comes under North Delhi Municipal Corporation, two are situated under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the very poor category as of today morning.

Delhi government has directed all officials concerned and agencies to strictly follow dust-control norms. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led state government had initiated a “micro monitoring” procedure of the 13 air pollution hotspots across the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had meetings with 9 deputy commissioners and told them to meet government agencies concerned, as per the Indian Express report.

Out of the total 13 air pollution hotspots, six are located under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), five comes under North Delhi Municipal Corporation, two are situated under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the IE report says. These hotspots have jointly been identified by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. These areas are located in Mayapuri, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Wazirpur, R K Puram, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-2, and Rohini.

Rai has advised that 10 metre thick tin sheds must be installed in all construction sites in order to contain dust. These shades must be covered with green sheets. The agencies must ensure sprinkling of water at the area and outside the area too. Anti-smog guns should be installed in areas larger than 20,000 square metres. The sprinkling of water must be carried out in smaller sites. Construction sites and its adjacent areas must be covered with a net. Vehicles, that are used for carrying construction material must be covered and the wheels of these trucks must be washed regularly, Rai said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the very poor category as of today morning. In Delhi, the development of strong surface level inversion and sudden local calm surface wind conditions led to a low ventilation coefficient and accumulation of pollutants near the surface. The calm night time surface wind condition is likely to continue for the next two days. AQI is likely in the very poor to poor category for the next two days. An increase in stubble burning fires observed yesterday around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions with SAFAR synergized fire count estimated as 675 on 12th October but, the transport wind direction is not favourable and hence only marginal stubble contribution in PM2.5 is expected, SAFAR-India stated in its daily bulletin on October 13.

