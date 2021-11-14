Delhi Air Emergency: Post SC’s ‘lockdown’ observation, schools shut, WFH to return for govt staff from tomorrow – 10 points

Delhi Air Emergency: According to the SAFAR data, the air quality index remains in ‘very poor’ category today.
Delhi is shutting down again, albeit partially. In a bid to stave off the harmful effects of the severe smog engulfing the city, the Arvind Kejriwal government has announced some measures. Starting Monday i.e. tomorrow, these curbs announced by the AAP government will come into force. What are these measures and what is the status of the Delhi lockdown? Here are top updates from the critical story:
- From November 15, all schools will be shut for a week.
- While all in-person attendance have been banned, the online classes will continue.
- Work from home will return for the government staff from tomorrow.
- Construction activities have been banned in the national capital.
- On the status of lockdown in Delhi, Kejriwal said that he is consulting the Centre about it. However, he categorically stated that there was no lockdown in Delhi as of now.
- The measures were announced on Saturday after the Supreme Court hearing on pollution in Delhi.
- During the hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre as well as the AAP government about imposing lockdown for two days to tackle the air emergency.
- According to the SAFAR data, the air quality index remains in ‘very poor’ category today. With lowering the temperature and still wind, the smog crisis is likely to deteriorate.
- Delhi has seen the worst of the seasonal crisis during winter since 2016. Factors such as stubble burning, vehicular pollution have contributed to the issue.
