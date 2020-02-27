Deadly Taal Volcano to erupt once more? Fumes erupting from caldera again

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) (DOST-PHIVOLCS) has maintained the Level 2 alert over the Taal Volcano.

Taal Volcano, in Philippines, continues to emit steam-laden flumes in the last twenty-four hours. The emission rose as much as 300 meter high and then drifted southwest between 9 PM local time Wednesday and 3:00 AM Thursday. However, the volcano produced weak emission throughout the rest of the observation period. The Taal Volcano Network has observed more than thirty episodes of volcanic earthquakes which can be associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) (DOST-PHIVOLCS) has maintained the Level 2 alert over the Taal Volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS has reminded the public that sudden explosions and volcanic earthquakes can cause lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas in the volcano zones within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI). It has instructed against the entry into TVI. It has maintained that the recent emissions from the Taal Volcano were only moderate.

The Phillipo agency that studies volcanic eruptions and earthquakes has advised local government units to assess evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities in efforts to strengthen plans to tackle the calamity, the Taal Volcano can bring with itself.

DOST-PHIVOLCS has also urged people to be cautious due to massive ground displacement across due to volcanic eruptions and episodes of an earthquake. The earthquake-monitoring body has also advised the civil aviation authorities to avoid flying in close range as fragments arising out of fresh explosions can be hazardous to aircraft.

DOST-PHIVOLCS HAS some special recommendations for people living beside thick deposits of ashes from the volcano as the ashes can so easily form lahars along the channels in case of a heavy and prolonged spell of rains.

Taal volcano has been under alert from DOST-PHIVOLCS since January 12. However, as the volcanic activity subsided DOST-PHIVLOCS downgraded its alerting level to level 2 from earlier level 4. on February 14.