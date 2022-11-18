Dawn of new space age: It’s destination Abu Dhabi as experts explore unknown frontiers

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate which is scheduled to take place early next month will define ‘the dawn of a new space age’.

The space sector witnessed multilateral cooperation of 70 nations on November18. In this cooperation at multiple levels there are private players who are playing significant roles in the space programmes.

Therefore, according to UAE Minister for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency Sarah Al Amiri it is important to mitigate challenges that are present today. This includes democratization of space and its assets as well as undermining of multilateralism by vested nationalistic interests.

Next month experts and space sector leaders are expected to gather as the global economy and the space sector face challenges of new realities and imperatives for Abu Dhabi Space Debate to Define Dawn of the New Space Age.

According to an official note, on the sidelines of Global Media Congress, in Abu Dhabi, Chair of the UAE Space Agency Sarah Al Amiri said that from two space capable actors in the world in the 1960s — the Americans and the Soviets, there are now 70 nations which have space programmes and private players are taking the roles as satellite funder, launch provider, and space station builder.

According to her, challenges that are faced are all interlinked and in many instances the space legislations that are internally backed date back to the 60s.

There will be a session on the lead-up to COP28 and focus will be on the role of space systems in sustainability and study the role of consortia such as the Artemis Accords. The Debate from December 5-6, 2022 is being held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is being organised by the UAE Space Agency. As reported earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering virtually. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will be present physically. There will be around 300 delegates from around 45 countries as well representatives from 35 space agencies and commands.