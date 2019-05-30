Dabur India to collect, recycle over 3 lakh kg plastic waste

Published: May 30, 2019 7:51:36 PM

As part its mega plastic waste recycling initiative in Tamil Nadu, Dabur India has targeted to collect 3.18 lakh kg of plastic waste from all major cities in the state during this financial year, a top company official said Thursday. The company, which collected 1.10 lakh kg of such plastic last year, would engage 500 local ragpickers for the purpose and processing drive, the company’s corporate head-environment, health and safety, Dr Priyank Arya told reporters here.

“This is part of Dabur India’s commitment to collect back 100 per cent of the plastic waste generated by its packing – 5.20 lakh kg – in the state by 2020-21,” he said. He said the company has collected 4,000 tonnes of plastic waste materials in the last 18 months from six states. The collected plastic waste is being sent to different recycling units, waste-to-energy plants and cement kilns through registered bodies and NGOs, Dabur India’s head-Corporate Communications Byas Anand said.

To a question on the initiative to reduce the consumption of the company for packaging its products, Arya said a team was working on the issue and the company would be successful in drastically reducing the plastic consumption in another two to three years.

