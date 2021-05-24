  • MORE MARKET STATS
Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha, Bengal on alert; Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm today

Updated: May 24, 2021 10:58:58 am

Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker, Cyclone in Bay of Bengal Cyclone Yass May 24 live: If the current pace continues, Cyclone Yaas will hit the coast between Paradip and Sagar island with a wind gust of 165 kmph

Cyclone Yaas, Cyclone Yaas Live TrackerIndian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Even as India struggles to get back to normalcy after the powerful Cyclone Tauktae hit its Western Ghat a week ago, a strong cyclone is on its way to the Eastern Ghat. Named by Oman, Cyclone Yaas is at present at a deep depression stage in the Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a cyclone today and reach Bengal, Odisha and other coastal areas of Eastern India sometime on Wednesday. The state governments are already on alert with the Indian Coast Guard mobilizing the forces and urging the people to not venture out in the sea. Those who have already left the shore are being requested to return to land as soon as possible. If the current pace continues, Cyclone Yaas will hit the coast between Paradip and Sagar island with a wind gust of 165 kmph. As India gets ready for another cyclone, here are the latest and fastest Cyclone Yaas updates:

    10:58 (IST)24 May 2021
    Cyclone Yaas Live tracker: Paradip Port restricts shipping activities

    Paradip port has asked for all loading and unloading equipment, cranes and machines to be secured, according to a notification. "All vessels at Paradip anchorage to pick up anchor and move to sea, equipment and machineries at under-construction areas to be secured," the port said in a notification. - Reuters

    10:57 (IST)24 May 2021
    Cyclone Yaas Live tracker: What's the meaning of Yaas?

    Yaas pronounced as 'Yass' means a fragrant tree bearing beautiful flowers is a name that has been suggested by Oman for the global cyclone name list. This is the first cyclone that has developed in the Bay of Bengal in 2021. 

    10:30 (IST)24 May 2021
    Cyclone Yaas Live tracker: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold emergency meet

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting via video conference today with the chief ministers of Odisha Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas. - ANI

