Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Odisha, Bengal on alert; Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm today

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Even as India struggles to get back to normalcy after the powerful Cyclone Tauktae hit its Western Ghat a week ago, a strong cyclone is on its way to the Eastern Ghat. Named by Oman, Cyclone Yaas is at present at a deep depression stage in the Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a cyclone today and reach Bengal, Odisha and other coastal areas of Eastern India sometime on Wednesday. The state governments are already on alert with the Indian Coast Guard mobilizing the forces and urging the people to not venture out in the sea. Those who have already left the shore are being requested to return to land as soon as possible. If the current pace continues, Cyclone Yaas will hit the coast between Paradip and Sagar island with a wind gust of 165 kmph. As India gets ready for another cyclone, here are the latest and fastest Cyclone Yaas updates: