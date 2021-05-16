Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. (File image)

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

“Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200+ km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May,” tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning though the sky is mostly overcast. However, the weather mainly remained windy in the city, resulting in the falling of four trees in the western suburbs. Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room. Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time. The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD had said in its bulletin earlier in the day.