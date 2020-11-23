Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deputes 30 teams for rescue and relief operations

Cyclone ‘Nivar’ that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (Photo source: PTI/File)

The NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in view of the cyclone ‘Nivar’ that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday, officials said on Monday.

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

These teams will further be deployed in coordination with local authorities for relief and rescue works, including assistance in evacuation of locals from affected areas.

A NDRF team has about 35 to 45 personnel, depending on the task at hand, and they are equipped with tree and pole cutters, basic medicines and other tools to help affected people.

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Monday met here and apart from reviewing various measures in view of the cyclone, it also directed various stakeholders, including state governments concerned, to continue to work with an aim of zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in affected areas.