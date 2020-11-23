  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cyclone Nivar: NDMA issues warning, do’s and don’t before impending landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

By: |
November 23, 2020 4:45 PM

In your emergency kit keep a battery-operated torch with enough cells, anchor removable objects, non-perishable food items.

cyclone nirvar, cyclone on tamil nadu, cyclone landfall in puducherry, dos and dont in cyclone, NDMA, IMD, cycloen disaster managment National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared the guidelines on suggesting some dos and don’ts before, during and after cyclone Nivar. (Representative Inage, IE)

India got relief from the second cyclone Gati that is expected to move towards Somalia but another cyclone named Nivar that is gaining strength on the Bay of Bengal will have landfall at the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As National Disaster Management Association alerts about heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry here are what individual residing in these areas should do.

Safety measures one should take before the cyclonic rains

  • Keep mobile phones charged for connectivity
  • Keep important documents and valuable in waterproof drawers
  • Prepare an emergency kit with money and other essentials if you need to run to shelter camp
  • In your emergency kit keep a battery-operated torch with enough cells, anchor removable objects, non-perishable food items.
  • Untie animals, pets to ensure their safety
  • Watch TV, listen to the radio to stay informed
  • Stay calm and ignore rumours

Safety measures during storm and rainfall 

  • Switch off the gas supply and electric mains to avoid chances of short circuit
  • Stay indoors and keep windows shut
  • Drink boiled or chlorinated water if the water supply is snapped
  • Leave for a shelter before the onset of cyclone if your house feels unsafe
  • Rely only on official warnings
  • If you are outdoors, don’t take shelter at damaged, under-construction building
  • Don’t let sharp objects, broken trees unattended in your surrounding
  • Watch out for sharp objects, wire open ends and electric poles
  • Secure your house by reinforcing broken doors and windows
  • Look out for broken gas lines, naked wires, cracks in water fittings. Carry out repairs immediately.
  • If you have to drive, be careful
  • Clear debris around your house premises
  • Get inoculated against diseases.

The depression was formed on Monday morning over southwest Bay of Bengal, 630 km away from Chennai’s coastline, but is likely to intensify and have landfall by November 25. On Sunday IMD issues warning of heavy rain to nearby areas like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Trichy, Ramanathapuram and several other places. 6 NDRF teams reached Cuddalore, 2 in Puducherry and 1 in Karaikal after cyclone warning issued.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cyclone Nivar NDMA issues warning dos and dont before impending landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gujarat forest dept satellite tags six vultures after centre launches vulture conservation plan
2ISRO’s Shukrayaan: India’s proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals
3Data from NASA’s Curiosity rover hints at ancient megaflood in Mars: Study