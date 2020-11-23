Cyclone Nivar: NDMA issues warning, do’s and don’t before impending landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

In your emergency kit keep a battery-operated torch with enough cells, anchor removable objects, non-perishable food items.
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared the guidelines on suggesting some dos and don’ts before, during and after cyclone Nivar. (Representative Inage, IE)
India got relief from the second cyclone Gati that is expected to move towards Somalia but another cyclone named Nivar that is gaining strength on the Bay of Bengal will have landfall at the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As National Disaster Management Association alerts about heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry here are what individual residing in these areas should do.
Safety measures one should take before the cyclonic rains
Keep mobile phones charged for connectivity
Keep important documents and valuable in waterproof drawers
Prepare an emergency kit with money and other essentials if you need to run to shelter camp
In your emergency kit keep a battery-operated torch with enough cells, anchor removable objects, non-perishable food items.
Untie animals, pets to ensure their safety
Watch TV, listen to the radio to stay informed
Stay calm and ignore rumours
Safety measures during storm and rainfall
Switch off the gas supply and electric mains to avoid chances of short circuit
Stay indoors and keep windows shut
Drink boiled or chlorinated water if the water supply is snapped
Leave for a shelter before the onset of cyclone if your house feels unsafe
Rely only on official warnings
If you are outdoors, don’t take shelter at damaged, under-construction building
Don’t let sharp objects, broken trees unattended in your surrounding
Watch out for sharp objects, wire open ends and electric poles
Secure your house by reinforcing broken doors and windows
Look out for broken gas lines, naked wires, cracks in water fittings. Carry out repairs immediately.
If you have to drive, be careful
Clear debris around your house premises
Get inoculated against diseases.
The depression was formed on Monday morning over southwest Bay of Bengal, 630 km away from Chennai’s coastline, but is likely to intensify and have landfall by November 25. On Sunday IMD issues warning of heavy rain to nearby areas like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Trichy, Ramanathapuram and several other places. 6 NDRF teams reached Cuddalore, 2 in Puducherry and 1 in Karaikal after cyclone warning issued.