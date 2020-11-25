  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cyclone Nivar Live Updates Severe cyclonic storm to hit TN heavy rains lash Chennai Flights trains cancelled

Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Severe cyclonic storm to hit TN, heavy rains lash Chennai; Flights, trains cancelled

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2020 9:31 am

Cyclone Nivar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: IMD-Hyderabad in its forecast said that thunderstorms along with lightning will occur at isolated places. Heavy rainfall in 13 districts today. IMD-Bengaluru has predicted in the capital city of Karnataka today.

Cyclone in Chennai, Cyclone in Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Nivar Tracking, Cyclone tracker, Cyclone Live, Cyclone in Chennai today, Cyclone Nivar Live tracking, Cyclone in India, Chennai cyclone, Chennai weather, Chennai cyclone 2020, Chennai temperature, Chennai weather now, nivar cyclone, windy, chennai weather, cyclone in Chennai, cyclone nivar, tamil nadu weather, live nivar cyclone, tropical cyclone nivar, cyclone imd Chennai, chennai cyclone, nivar cyclone tracking, tamil nadu live news, cyclone in chennai 2020, Nivar news, nivar updates, nivar latestCyclone Nivar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Chennai/Meenambakkam has received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday till 5.30 am today, as per details shared by IMD. (ANI image)

Cyclone in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of November 25, according to information provided by India Meteorological Department. The MeT Department has predicted that Cyclone Nivar will make landfall as a “severe cyclonic storm” with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometer per hour gusting to 145 kilometer per hour.

IMD-Chennai has sounded Red Alert from extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts and orange alert in the districts located in northern Tamil Nadu. Incessant rain has lashed the Tamil Nadu capital. Chennai/Meenambakkam has received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday till 5.30 am today, as per details shared by IMD. Flights have been cancelled, bus services will be affected. South Western Railway has fully or partially cancelled a few trains.

IMD-Hyderabad in its forecast said that thunderstorms along with lightning will occur at isolated places. Heavy rainfall in 13 districts today. IMD-Bengaluru has predicted in the capital city of Karnataka today.

Read More

Live Blog

Cyclone Nivar in Chennai Tamil Nadu Live Tracker

Highlights

    In view of Cyclone Nivar, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) via video conferencing with chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh and secretaries of different ministries, the Central government has said in a statement.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Cyclone Nivar likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD DG
    2Reasons why you should care about Air Pollution
    3Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category