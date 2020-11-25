Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Severe cyclonic storm to hit TN, heavy rains lash Chennai; Flights, trains cancelled

Cyclone Nivar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Chennai/Meenambakkam has received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday till 5.30 am today, as per details shared by IMD. (ANI image)

Cyclone in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of November 25, according to information provided by India Meteorological Department. The MeT Department has predicted that Cyclone Nivar will make landfall as a “severe cyclonic storm” with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometer per hour gusting to 145 kilometer per hour.

IMD-Chennai has sounded Red Alert from extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts and orange alert in the districts located in northern Tamil Nadu. Incessant rain has lashed the Tamil Nadu capital. Chennai/Meenambakkam has received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday till 5.30 am today, as per details shared by IMD. Flights have been cancelled, bus services will be affected. South Western Railway has fully or partially cancelled a few trains.

IMD-Hyderabad in its forecast said that thunderstorms along with lightning will occur at isolated places. Heavy rainfall in 13 districts today. IMD-Bengaluru has predicted in the capital city of Karnataka today.

