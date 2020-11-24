Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts on Wednesday; extremely heavy rainfall in 8 districts

Cyclone Nivar: The sea condition would be very high over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts

Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coasts on November 25, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD data). The Met department has stated that Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the evening hours tomorrow. It will be a severe cyclonic storm that will have a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour, IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officers in several districts to monitor the rescue and relief-related works ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar

IMD-Chennai has predicted extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur districts, and Karaikal area today. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in isolated places over Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Villupuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts and Puducherry, IMD-Chennai said.

On Wednesday, there will be extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallapurichi, Thiruvannamalai districts, and Puducherry. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Karur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Salem, Namakkal, Erode and Pudukottai districts on November 25, IMD-Chennai stated.

The sea condition would be very high over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts and high along and off south Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday. Storm surge of about 2 metres above the sea level is very likely near the landfall region and around the landfall time causing inundation of low lying areas in the region. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas for the above mentioned period.