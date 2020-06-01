Cyclone Nisarga to cause heavy rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat shores tomorrow, says IMD; details

The influence of this Depression will bring light to heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the western coast of the country.

Cyclone Nisarga may hit Maharashtra, Gujarat shores! Another cyclonic storm, reportedly named Cyclone Nisarga is set to hit Indian shores, this time on the western coast in India, influencing weather conditions in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. According to a notification by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of today, a “well marked low pressure area” has been formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea. The recent update informed that the Lakshadweep area has concentrated into a Depression. This, in the next 12 hours is likely to intensify into a ‘Deep Depression’ and a cyclonic storm, within 24 hours.

Cyclone Nisarga to pass through south Gujarat and Maharashtra

IMD reported that the storm will move northwards till tomorrow morning and recurve towards north-east, therefore passing through the shores of South Gujarat and Maharashtra. The storm will cross between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman on the evening of June 3. A report by PTI citing IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Mumbai, which is already battling with the highest number of the novel Coronavirus cases, will be impacted with the cyclone.

Heavy rainfalls, gusty winds across western coast expected

The influence of this Depression will bring light to heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the western coast of the country. North Kerala and western coast of Karnataka will receive heavy rainfalls today. Lakshadweep too, will witness isolated heavy rainfall today. Konkan and Goa will receive light to moderate rainfall which will develop into a heavy pour by tomorrow. Some heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected by June 3 in some parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh which will pass on to Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli by June 4, IMD said in a statement.

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

Maharashtra and Gujarat coast are likely to witness squally winds starting from a speed of 40-50 kmph and eventually increasing till 125 kmph by June 3. The department has released a warning to all fishermen across the western coast of the country and Lakshadweep. It is to note that India recently faced one of the worst cyclonic storms (Cyclone Amphan) last month on the eastern coast and is still reeling from its impact especially in West Bengal.