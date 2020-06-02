Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai to witness heavy rains, winds up to 90-100 kmph; ‘severe cyclonic storm’ to make landfall tomorrow

Cyclone Nisarga Live tracker, Mumbai weather news (File Photo/ PTI)

Cyclone Nisarga Updates, Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai and other neighbouring coastal districts in Maharashtra and Gujarat have been put on high alert at Cyclone Nisarga is headed towards the region. The cyclone in likely to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, a latest update from the weather department said.”It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said. The west coast is likely to experience heavy rains and winds up to 90-100 kmph. Evacuation of people from coastal areas in both the states have been started and nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in the districts likely to face the impact of the cyclone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding state’s preparedness for the cyclone. Maharashtra, with over 70,000 cases, is already finding it difficult to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai is the worst-hit city reporting over 40,000 COVID-19 positive cases.