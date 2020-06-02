Cyclone Nisarga to hit India’s west coastline tomorrow; check its severity and which areas it will impact

The classification of cyclones and their strength is determined by the wind velocities that they produce.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to hit India’s western coastline tomorrow! Just when India was moving on from the devastating Amphan cyclone that wreaked havoc in West Bengal and not so much in the neighboring state of Odisha, it is set to be hit by another cyclone on the western part of the country. The cyclone named Nisagra is set to hit India’s western coast but its intensity is likely to be a lot lesser than that of Amphan, suggested an IE report. Reportedly, Cyclone Nisagra has not developed into a full-fledged cyclone as of yet, as per the IE report.

The current deep depression is approximately 550 kilometers south-southwest of Mumbai and 800 kilometers south-southwest of Surat. Depression is expected to pass northwards before the morning of June 2. It will then re-curve north-northeast and cross the coasts of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat during the afternoon of June 3, when landfall is expected.

Geologists have not been able to predict the landfall of cyclone Nisagra as of now but they are expecting it to make landfall nearby Mumbai and neighboring Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudur will also be under immediate impact of the Nisagra cyclonic storm. The Nisagra cyclone will lead to rainfall in heavy to very heavy range in these areas where landfall is expected to occur.

The classification of cyclones and their strength is determined by the wind velocities that they produce. When it turns into a strong cyclonic storm, on June 3, Nisarga will be packing at a wind speed of 105-115 km/h, raking up to 125 km / h. It will again intensify into a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 on June 4, according to the IMD. Cyclone Amphan, which last month hit the eastern coast of India, was packing up to 180 km/h in winds. It had turned into a super cyclone (IMD category 5) and caused an extremely severe cyclonic storm on the landfall

The monsoon in the southwest has already made a start over Kerala. There is an associated depression lying parallel to the west coast which intensifies along the coast and moves northward. Under these circumstances, the Arab Sea’s east-central and southeast regions are already experiencing extreme weather conditions that are likely to worsen as a result of this cyclone.