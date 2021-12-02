Cyclone Jawad Updates: Cyclone may hit Andhra, Odisha on Saturday; check details

There are high chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar island (Photo: Representative image/ PTI)

Cyclone Jawad: A weather system over the Andaman Sea is all set to intensify into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal by mid-week and barrel towards the east coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)? The reports suggest it is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4. The storm will be called Jawad (read as Jowad) once developed in full form; named by Saudi Arabia. This will be the third cyclone headed towards the east coast this year after cyclone Yaas in May and Gulab in September.

A yellow alert warning for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagara districts of Andhra Pradesh for December 3 and 4. An ‘orange’ alert, with likelihood of very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), on December 3 and 4 has been issued for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts of Odisha.

There are high chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar island, the Met department has predicted. Fishermen have been warned and asked not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5.

East Coast Railway cancels 95 trains for 3 days

The East Coast Railway has said that it has cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.

As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an ECoR statement read as reported in PTI.