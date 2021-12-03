Cyclone Jawad to reach Andhra Pradesh, Odisha tomorrow; latest updates here

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast tomorrow in the morning (December 4), as per the latest Meteorological Department (IMD) report. The cyclone is likely to make landfall somewhere in Puri district on Sunday, before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena stated on Friday. “Going by the projected trajectory of the cyclone, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system may strike the Puri coast and return to the sea”, he added.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said, “A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Jawad”. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD said that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 64 teams to tackle the situation arising out of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ that is expected to affect the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal this weekend, a senior officer said on Friday.

Following cyclone Jawad, Konark Festival and International Sand Art festival have been cancelled in Odisha. Farmers have been requested to safeguard their produce/crops. Warning has also been issued for those living in low-lying areas. They should be shifted to safer places. “Due to gale wind, people should stay in safer places as landslides are likely to occur”, IMD Amaravati Director Stella Samuel noted.

