  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi speaks with Odisha, Andhra CMs, assures Centre’s support

By: |
September 26, 2021 8:30 PM

"Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity," Modi said in a tweet.

Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody, he said. (ANI Image)Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody, he said. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them of the Centre’s support in facing the situation arising in the wake of cyclone Gulab.

“Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity,” Modi said in a tweet.

Related News

Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody, he said.

In another tweet, Modi said, “Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre.

I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.” The landfall process of cyclone Gulab started on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cyclone Gulab PM Modi speaks with Odisha Andhra CMs assures Centre’s support
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Minister Jitendra Singh tells CSIR, science-related departments to explore S&T innovations
2Cyclone Gulab’s landfall process begins: IMD
3PM Modi highlights World Rivers Day in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech: History, significance and origin