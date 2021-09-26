Cyclone ‘Gulab’ LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today; Disaster response forces deployed at areas to be affected

  • MORE MARKET STATS
By: |
Updated: September 26, 2021 10:49 am

Cyclone Gulab in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha LIVE Updates: Odisha has been warned of an incoming cyclone, named Gulab, merely four months after it was struck by Cyclone Yaas. As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to make a landfall on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh, and accordingly, the department has issued an orange alert in north Andhra Pradesh as well as south Odisha coasts. The alert was sounded after the department noticed that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Saturday. Amid this, so far, West Bengal is not likely to be impacted due to cyclone ‘Gulab’.

After the IMD sounded the warning, both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have begun getting ready for relief and rescue operations, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and SDRF teams being deployed along with other emergency services at areas that are likely to be impacted severely due to the cyclone. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also took stock of the preparedness in the areas to deal with the cyclonic storm.

