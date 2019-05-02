Cyclone Fani to intensify; NASA satellites Aqua and Terra track the weather system along coastline

By: |
Updated: May 2, 2019 5:34:28 PM

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Fani to make landfall along the Odisha coastline on Friday at hurricane-strength.

Cyclone Fani, NASA satellites Aqua, NASA satellites Terra, Northern Indian Ocean, Odisha coastline, latest updates on cyclone faniFani continued to strengthen and move north through the Northern Indian Ocean on April 30 and May 1 when Aqua and Terra satellite provided imagery of the strengthening storm, it said. (PTI Photo)

NASA satellites Aqua and Terra tracked Cyclone Fani as it continued to move northwards along the eastern coast of India, the US space agency said. The satellites have been providing infrared, microwave and visible imagery of Fani, NASA said in a blog post. Fani continued to strengthen and move north through the Northern Indian Ocean on April 30 and May 1 when Aqua and Terra satellite provided imagery of the strengthening storm, it said.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Fani to make landfall along the Odisha coastline on Friday at hurricane-strength. On April 30, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite analysed cloud top temperatures of Fani in infrared light. AIRS found cloud top temperatures of strongest thunderstorms as cold as or colder than minus 53 degrees Celsius circling the centre and in a large band east of the centre. Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain, according to NASA.

Also read: Chandrayaan-2: India’s 2nd moon mission to be launched in July, says ISRO

On May 1, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite provided a visible image of Fani. Fani’s centre appeared to have an eye obscured by high clouds, according to NASA.

Infrared imagery revealed that ragged eye and microwave imagery showed curved bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the eye. On May 1, the centre of Cyclone Fani was located near latitude 15.2 degrees north and longitude 84.3 degrees east. That is about 520 nautical miles southwest of Kolkata. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center in the US expects Fani to continue moving north and intensify slightly as it moves over warm waters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cyclone Fani to intensify; NASA satellites Aqua and Terra track the weather system along coastline
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition