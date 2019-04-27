Cyclone Fani likely to intensify, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

The depression over the Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and subsequently into a cyclonic storm later, the Indian Meteorological Department said Friday. It is very likely to move northwestwards off the Sri Lanka coast in the next 96 hours and reach near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of April 30, the IMD said. The state government also announced Friday that it was prepared to face the situation in the aftermath of a cyclone. The IMD said the depression over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved further northwestwards and lay centred about 1,410 km southeast of Chennai. "It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during the next 96 hours and reach near north Tamil nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of April 30," it said. The IMD forecast squally wind with high speeds over 100 kph between April 27 and 30 in this region, covering coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, besides south Andhra Pradesh coast. It adviced fishermen against venturing into deep sea off East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal between Friday and Tuesday. Those fishermen who are already in the deep seas should return to the coast by April 28, it added. Meanwhile, R Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, said rescue teams, which also comprises personnel from the NDRF and SDRF, would be deployed in vulnerable areas. A decision on deployment location of the rescue teams would be taken after studying the alerts by the Meterological department, he told reporters here. The District Collectors have been asked to keep relief centres in coastal areas ready. Also, the inter departmental zonal teams have been advised to be ready for deployment, he added. As many as 4,339 already identified vulernable areas have been mapped, providing data like relief centres and evaucation routes for use by inter-departmental teams to take appropriate steps, Satyagopal said.