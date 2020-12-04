Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rainfalls predicted in 9 districts, flight services hit in Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, 2 other airports in TN, Kerala

IMD-Chennai in its daily bulleting predicted extremely heavy rain to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Pudukottai districts. (IE image)

Cyclone Burevi: The Cyclonic storm has weakened into a “Deep depression” over the Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. However, both Kerala and Tamil Nadu state governments have taken a slew of measures. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conversations with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the preparation to face and tackle the impact of the cyclone.

In Tamil Nadu, flight services at Madurai airport (IXM) were suspended till 12 noon on Friday. Tuticorin Airport (TCR) will also remain closed on Friday. A number of flights have been cancelled to and from Chennai International Airport (MAA).

Kerala has taken a number of necessary precautions, including a complete ban on fishing and District Collectors were making all preventive efforts. Around 2,891 relief camps have been opened and a 24-hour control room with helpline numbers was started, the Kerala CM said. Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, said Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) District Collector Navjot Khosa.

IMD-Chennai in its daily bulleting predicted extremely heavy rain to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Pudukottai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Cuddalore, Vellore, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalaur, Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, IMD-Chennai said.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 Kmph gusting to 75 Kmph is likely over west Sri Lanka coast and along and off north east Sri Lanka coast. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is likely over along and off south Kerala coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. Total suspension of fishing operation has been advised till December 5, IMD-Chennai said.