Cyclone Burevi: How Kerala, Tamil Nadu are getting ready for a second cyclone in a week’s time

The cyclonic storm Burevi will cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during the night of December 3 and early morning of December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday in its bulletin for Cyclone. The MeT department has predicted that the wind speed will be 70-80 km per hour gusting to 90 km per hour. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible support.

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Cyclone Burevi barely days after severe cyclonic storm Nivar hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 11.30 pm on November 25 and 2.30 am on November 26.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chief Ministers. He conveyed “Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the States.” So far, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 26 teams. A total of 17 teams are in Tamil Nadu, one in Puducherry, and eight are in Kerala.

Damage is expected over south Tamil Nadu districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram and south Kerala districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

On December 3, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu districts like Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts. In Kerala, heavy rains will occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. On December 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur over Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal in northern parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on December 3 and 4.

Total suspension of fishing operation has been advised from December 3 to December 5, according to the IMD-Chennai. High waves are expected along the coast of Northern Tamil Nadu from Point Calimer to Pulicat, along the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi, and along the coast of south Andhra Pradesh from Machilipatnam to Dugarajapatnam.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 km per hour gusting to 75 km per hour is very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Area and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, south Kerala coast and west Sri Lanka coast. It will gradually increase becoming 70-80 km per hour gusting to 90 km per hour from December 3 forenoon for subsequent 24 hours and decrease thereafter.