Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal? Depression created 280 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam; Red Alert in 6 Andhra districts

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kilometres per hour likely along and off Andhra Pradesh on October 13. (Representative image)

Another cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal? The Depression area has formed 280 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam. While a Red Alert has been announced in six districts of Andhra Pradesh, an Orange alert has been issued in two districts with predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall and windspeed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kilometres per hour.

A depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal is laying centered about 280 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam at 8:30 AM on October 12. It is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam during the early morning of October 13 i.e Tuesday, according to details provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A Red alert has been issued with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy will occur at isolated places over the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Yanam, and West Godavari. An Orange Warning has been announced with forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Krishna, Kurnool. Yellow Warning with a forecast of heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Guntur and Prakasam. The warning is valid from 1.30 PM on October 12 to 8.30 AM on October 13, according to details provided by IMD, Hyderabad.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kilometer per hour gusting to 65 kilometres per hour likely along and off Andhra Pradesh on October 12. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kilometres per hour likely along and off Andhra Pradesh on October 13, as per details provided by IMD, Hyderabad. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts till October 13, says IMD, Hyderabad.