Cyclone brewing? Andhra coast to receive heavy rains under the influence of low-pressure area

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. No adverse weather warning was issued to the rest of the state. A low-pressure area is likely to form over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal around September 20. The cyclonic circulation has formed over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and is traveling at the rate of 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The southwest monsoon is likely to affect coastal and Rayalaseema, East Godavari, and West Godavari district regions of Andhra Pradesh during the next couple of days. Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places in coastal and south coastal districts. The IMD issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next three days. Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the state in the next three days.

The southwest monsoon has contributed around 15 percent to the state’s rainfall over the last two months. It arrived in the state on June 13 which is one week later than its usual arrival time.

According to the weather department, most parts of the state received adequate rainfall throughout the season. However, the three districts of Krishna, Visakhapatnam, and Prakasam, which received less than average rainfall, are currently experiencing a deficit of around 1 to 2 percent. As of now, the remaining districts of the state have received additional rainfall.

A good monsoon has helped farmers in the state in paddy cultivation and reduced their dependence on tube wells. According to the IMD, the farmers are expecting a good harvest this year. They are also expecting the yield to increase with rainfall till mid-October.

Also Read: IMD predicts ‘above normal’ monsoon rain in September

Southwest monsoon and its influence in India

The southwest monsoon is brought to the country through the two branches of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The latter provides a low-pressure area over the Thar Desert.

The Arabian Sea branch of the southwest monsoon is stronger than the Bay of Bengal monsoon. It first hits the Western Ghats of India’s Kerala state, which is the first state in the country to receive rain from the southwest monsoon. When the South West Monsoon winds pass through the Western Ghats, it branches into two parts.

Monsoon activity in the rest of the states in India

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the country early next week. Despite the bountiful rainfall received throughout the season, several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand, have recorded deficits. As of September 17, the country’s total rainfall was at 865.4 mm, which is 7 percent above normal.

Apart from Andra Pradesh, IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Odisha during 19th-21st September 2022. Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy showers till the 21st.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from September 20 to September 22. According to IMD’s recent statement, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is also expected to affect northwest India and coastal regions.

Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in various parts of Maharashtra including the areas of Thane. The railway tracks in the city have also been submerged due to the heavy rainfall.