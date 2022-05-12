scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

Cyclone Asani Live: Storm weakens into Depression; Heavy rain prediction in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Asani Live Tracking, Asani Cyclone Current Location Live, Cyclone Asani Landfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Live Updates: The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Cyclone Asani Live Update, Asani Cyclone Tracker Live
Commuters with umbrellas cross a road during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Asani, in Kolkata, India, May 10, 2022. (Image Source: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
Go to Live Updates

Cyclone Asani Live Location, Asani Cyclone Landfall Update Live: According to the latest update by IMD, Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during last 6-7 hours and weakened into a Depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Odisha and West Bengal’s coastal areas will also likely receive rainfall. In the next 12 hours, squally winds will probably prevail in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts, and Yanam in Puducherry. Sea conditions are going to be rough, and fishing activities continue to be suspended.

Stay tuned here for minute-to-minute updates on Asani’s status and live location.

Also Read

Live Updates

Asani Cyclone Live Location, Cyclone Asani status, Asani location in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Live Updates:

09:40 (IST) 12 May 2022
Cyclone Asani Live Tracker: Asani weakens into Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh
Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during last 6 hours and weakened into a Depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/sErfRza49x— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 12, 2022
More Stories on
cyclone
Weather