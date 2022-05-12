Cyclone Asani Live Location, Asani Cyclone Landfall Update Live: According to the latest update by IMD, Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during last 6-7 hours and weakened into a Depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Odisha and West Bengal’s coastal areas will also likely receive rainfall. In the next 12 hours, squally winds will probably prevail in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts, and Yanam in Puducherry. Sea conditions are going to be rough, and fishing activities continue to be suspended.

Stay tuned here for minute-to-minute updates on Asani’s status and live location.