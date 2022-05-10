Cyclone Asani Live Updates: 10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport; Severe Cyclonic storm likely to weaken in next 24 hours

Cyclone Asani May 10th Live News: Severe cyclonic storm Asani lies over West-Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 590 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha. The IMD forecast says that thereafter the Asani might recurve off land and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD has also said that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to weaken gradually in the next 24 hours and is unlikely to make landfall. However there has been warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at certain areas in north coastal Andhra for the next two days.

The weather office has advised that tourism activities in coastal areas and sea beaches to be suspended till May 13. There will be total suspension of fishing operations over West-Central and adjoining Bay of Bengal on May 10 and 11, and over northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

