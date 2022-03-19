Cyclone Asani: Tamil Nadu to escape fury, forecast to witness hotter days; Bengal issues advisory for fisherfolk

While the cyclone is expected to steer clear of Tamil Nadu, weather scientists have forecast that its movement over the Bay of Bengal could lead to soaring mercury levels.

Tamil Nadu may escape the impact of Cyclone Asani, currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The state, however, is forecast to experience a heat surge, leading to hotter days and humid nights due to the delayed easterly wind entry.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal could intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday. It is forecast to move towards the north-northeast and reach the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar around Tuesday.

While the cyclone is expected to steer clear of Tamil Nadu, weather scientists have forecast that its movement over the Bay of Bengal could lead to soaring mercury levels. In the absence of strong winds, temperatures in the state will increase during the day, the weather agency has forecast.

Chennai is expected to witness maximum temperatures of 36°C, while Tamil Nadu’s interior districts may see a surge to 40°C. However, some parts of Tamil Nadu could witness isolated light rainfall over the next five days.

WEST BENGAL FORECAST

West Bengal is also expected to escape the impact of Cyclone Asani, meteorologists said. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has advised fisherfolk not to venture into the deep seas during this period.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP wants disaster management machinery on high alert, writes to Lieutenant Governor

At present, Cyclone Asani is forecast to impact the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, causing extremely heavy downpour till Monday. Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai has already requested the Lieutenant Governor to put the disaster management machinery on high alert. He has also urged the administration to declare a holiday in colleges and schools till Monday.

As the system moves closer to Myanmar and Bangladesh, it will also affect parts of east and northeast India.

Bay of Bengal has witnessed only six cyclones in March since record-keeping began in 1901. If it forms, Cyclone Asani will become the seventh.