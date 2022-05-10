Cyclone Asani to reach east coast before recurving by Tuesday night

Asani, the severe cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal, will come closest to the east coast near Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday before recurving off land, the India Meteorological Department has forecast. The cyclone is currently raging about 300 km southeast of Andhra’s Kakinada coast. Wind speeds reached a high of 105 km/hour amid indication that it would gradually weaken later on Tuesday.

Asani is likely to move closer to north Andhra Pradesh coast by nightfall before recurving to move parallel to the coasts of north Andhra and Odisha gradually lose steam gradually, the Met department said.

The cyclone was moving at 25 km/hour on Monday before slowing down considerably. It moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 5 km/hour during the past six hours and was centred at 5.30 AM, 300 km southeast of Kakinada, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, and 590 km south-southwest of Puri.

The weather office has been closely tracking the cyclone and has already issued 20 national bulletins, updating local administrations about the storm and suggesting steps to save lives. West Bengal and Odisha received heavy-to-moderate rainfall on Monday due to the cyclone’s influence.

The weather office forecast very high sea conditions, with squally winds hitting speeds up to 90 km/hour, over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the region for at least two days from Tuesday. It also advised the local administrations to suspend tourism in coastal areas and beaches till Friday.

In Odisha, districts such as Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhadrak received two to three spells of rain. The cyclone is also likely to cause heavy downpour in southern West Bengal, including Howrah, Kolkata, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts till Thursday, the weather office said. It has also predicted light-to-moderate rainfall with heavy spells at isolated parts of Visakhapatanam, Ganjam, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts over the next three days.