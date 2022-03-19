Cyclone Asani: Here’s how it got its name — All you need to know

The Cyclone Asani is set to intensify in the low-pressure area of the Bay of Bengal on March 21 with wind speeds of about 70-80 kmph pushing to 90 kmph.

The first cyclone of 2022 is set to hit Andaman and Nicobar on March 21. It is named Cyclone Asani. According to the weather department, it will move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar after hitting Andaman

The Cyclone Asani is set to intensify in the low-pressure area of the Bay of Bengal on March 21 with wind speeds of about 70-80 kmph pushing to 90 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area (LPA) over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal may become a well-marked low-pressure area (WML) on Saturday before it intensifies and becomes a cyclonic storm.

An advisory has been issued to fishermen, not to venture out into the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the Andaman Sea and areas along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from Saturday to Tuesday. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience stormy winds on Sunday, which is likely to intensify more on the next day. Teams from the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF and Air Force have been asked to be on alert for any situation.

How did Cyclone Asani get its name?

As per the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), it is necessary to name tropical cyclones because there can be more than one such system operating in a particular zone

The names are kept according to the rules at the regional level. In the case of the Indian Ocean and South Pacific regions, the tropical cyclone names are allotted in alphabetical order. The name Cyclone Asani was suggested by Sri Lanka.