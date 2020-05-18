Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone! Severe cyclone likely to hit Odisha, Bengal, warns IMD

The IMD has also predicted the cyclone to move further in north-northeastwards. (Image: Reuters)

Cyclone Amphan set to intensify into a super cyclone by this evening, the Union Home Ministry has said! Stating that the cyclonic ‘Amphan’ is set to intensify into a ‘super cyclone ‘by the evening of May 18, the Ministry has said that it is likely to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed clocking up to 185 km per hour on May 20, news agency PTI has reported.

The MHA has issued an advisory to the state governments of West Bengal and Odisha governments- only Indian states likely to be affected by the Amphan cyclone. The ministry has said that ‘Amphan’ has been spotted over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal along with the adjoining central Bay of Bengal. The cyclone has been moving northwards with a speed of up to 13 kmph in the last six hours and is likely to lay centre at 0530hours IST on Monday, the ministry has said in its advisory.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had issued a strict warning over cyclone ‘Amphan.’ The weather department had said that a very severe cyclonic storm over central parts of South Bay of Bengal has moved north-northeastwards in the last 6 hours. The IMD too had alerted that the cyclone will intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm around 0230 hrs today over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal along with adjoining the central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has also predicted the cyclone to move further in north-northeastwards at a rapid pace across the northwest Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to cross West Bengal and lay its landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh during the afternoon/evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

When cyclone Amphan will hit the Indian coastline, heavy rain and high-velocity winds are likely to be seen in coastal Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD and Odisha government have warned fishermen have been advised not to go on fishing into the north bay of Bengal along and off the coasts of West Bengal-Odisha from May 18th to 21st. The fishermen who are at sea now have been told to return to the shore by May 17th.

Also, NDRF personnel has been deployed to West Bengal and Odisha on Sunday. 11 lakh people are likely to be affected by the cyclone and the NDRF is prepared to undertake the massive evacuation. Ten teams of NDRF have been deployed in seven districts in Odisha. Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj are likely to be affected by the cyclone ‘Amphan.’ Odisha ‘s twelve coastal districts — Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh have been put on high alert.