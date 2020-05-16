Cyclone Amphan to hit Indian shores in less than 24 hours! IMD issues warning – All you need to know

Odisha has put around 12 districts on alert and has directed its district collectors to brace for some impact and arrange shelter homes for people.

Cyclone Amphan Landfall News, Updates: As the nation battles with the Coronavirus outbreak, another challenge is posed for people living in Odisha and West Bengal as the Indian Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cyclonic storm. According to IMD, a well-marked low-pressure was observed Friday (May 15) in the southeast part of Bay of Bengal which is intensifying into a depression every hour. After studying data, the department informed in a notice that a cyclonic storm will form within 24 hours, that is by today’s (Saturday May 16) evening.

While initially the trajectory of cyclone Amphan was not predicted, IMD in its national bulletin has said that the cyclone is expected to move north and north-west part of Bay of Bengal till May 17 and then it will re-curve to northeastern parts and then towards West Bengal by May 18 and May 19. The department also highlighted that the cyclonic storm will be extremely severe on two days that are May 19 and 20. Moreover, Andaman Sea will also be affected along with some coasts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report by PTI, Odisha has put around 12 districts on alert and has directed its district collectors to brace for some impact and arrange shelter homes for people. Apart from this, heavy downpour is expected for the next 4-5 days. While Andaman and Nicobar islands will receive mild to moderate rainfall, heavy downpour is expected in gangetic plains of West Bengal, and Odisha. A warning for wind speed, as much as 190 kmph over Bay of Bengal, has also been issued by IMD. All fishermen alongside the east coast, especially in two states have been asked to not venture out or come back to land if they are in waters.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had asked the Collectors in state to prepare for the worst regardless of IMD predictions, the Indian Express reported. He said that while people are combating the Coronavirus pandemic, they also need to prepare themselves for possible cyclone situations (which can be the worst) and the ultimate eventuality. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena, on the other hand, revealed that the government has made plans for pre-positioning of the ODRAF, NDRF and fire service personnel for any kind of situation. When impacted, these personnels will rescue people that are likely to be affected by the probable calamity and they will also clear the roads if there are blockages.

Meanwhile, IMD revealed that the southwest monsoon likely to hit Kerala will be delayed by 4-5 days. Usually the onset date for commencement of the four-month-long monsoons in Kerala is June but this year it will commence from June 5 onwards.