Cyclone Amphan makes landfall! All you need to know about super cyclone; details

Cyclone Amphan started its landfall process at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan: Got many questions related to this super cyclone? As the Amphan super cyclone makes landfall in West Bengal and Odisha, over 6.5 lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal regions in these two states. Amphan is the second super cyclone to have formed over the Bay of Bengal in 20 years, according to a report in IE. It started its landfall process at 2.30 pm on Wednesday over West Bengal. As the cyclone enters the Indian mainland, there are several questions people have been asking about it. Here are some of the answers.

Track live updates on Cyclone Amphan here

Cyclone Amphan: Latest update on the super cyclone so far

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the cyclone was an extremely severe storm at 4.30pm and was predicted to weaken to a very severe storm by 5.30 pm. The Met department also said that the landfall process would last for 2-3 hours, after which it would move towards Kolkata.

Devastation caused by the first super cyclone over Bay of Bengal in 1999

According to a report by IE, Odisha became a victim of major devastation caused by a super cyclone, which led to the death of around 10,000 people. It had also killed two lakh livestock, caused damage to around 20 lakh houses, and impacted 25 to 30 lakh people, the report added, stating that a large portion of agricultural land was also left unfit for cultivation due to salinity.

Latest weather forecast for Odisha and West Bengal

According to the latest bulletin released by the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall can be expected at isolated areas in north coastal districts of Odisha and isolated heavy falls over Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday. Moreover, rainfall is expected at most places, while heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan hits India: Other states to be affected

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most areas of Sikkim on Thursday, while light to moderate rainfall can be expected in isolated areas over Meghalaya on Wednesday while heavy to very heavy rains are likely at some places in the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday.

Cyclone Amphan landfall: Warning for fishermen

The IMD has issued a warning, directing fishermen to avoid going into North Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours. Moreover, the fishermen have also been asked to avoid the coasts off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh for the next 24 hours.

How will Cyclone Amphan damage Odisha and West Bengal?

Extensive damage can be expected to kutcha houses and some old, deteriorating pakka structures in districts of West Bengal and Odisha according to a report in IE. There is also a possibility of communication and power poles being uprooted along with disruption of rail and road facilities in some areas. Damage to crops, orchards, plantations and uprooting of palm and coconut trees as well as large bushy trees is also expected.