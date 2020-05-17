Cyclone Amphan latest update: Where is it headed today, speed, impact; details here

Under Amphan’s influence, the winds gushing over a speed of 110 km per hour will be passing over Bay of Bengal centre.

Cyclone Amphan Update: After the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced depressions caused in Bay of Bengal, an alarm of upcoming cyclonic storm has been raised over India’s eastern coast particularly in two states- West Bengal and Odisha. A recent notification issued by the IMD informs that the cyclonic storm is moving within the South-east parts of Bay of Bengal and is steadily turning towards the north western parts at a speed of 6 kmph. As it moves nearer to the coast line, Cyclone Amphan is expected to intensify. In the morning around 5:30 am today, the department said that it laid the centre over latitude 11.4 N and longitude 86.0 E, which is about 990 km south of Paradip and 1140 km south-southwest of Digha.

Under Amphan’s influence, the winds gushing over a speed of 110 km per hour will be passing over Bay of Bengal centre. The wind speed, according to the data by IMD, will go as high as 140 kmph today leading to a severe cyclonic storm. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also stated that in the next six hours the storm will intensify and become severe within 12 hours today.

The storm is likely to impact the state of Odisha tomorrow. As precautionary measures, the state government is taking measures and has directed district officials to provide shelter homes to people. The state’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also put a target of zero casualties before administration. The state has also asked the central government to put the Shramik Special trains running through the cyclonic routes on halt. It is to note that Cyclone Amphun is hitting Indian shores at a time when the country is battling with the Coronavirus pandemic and Shramik Trains have been delivering essential items to various parts of the country and transporting people stuck in other states to their homes.

Apart from this, the fishermen have also been ordered not to venture out on coastal areas and those who were already out have been asked to return to the land on an immediate basis. Further, heavy rainfall is expected around Gangetic plains of West Bengal on May 19 and 20. At this time, the wind speed is likely to be as severe as 180 kmph.

Meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has also reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone that is on shores and has also directed immediate assistance whenever required to West Bengal as well as Odisha, PTI reported. If the situation intensifies, NCMC will also launch rescue and relief operations.