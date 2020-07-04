COVID-19 vaccine: Results promising, fast-tracking vaccine development in accordance with global norms, says ICMR

In times of such an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the world have also been similarly fast-tracked, ICMR stated.

COVID-19 vaccine: The Indian Council for Medical Research on Saturday issued details regarding the fast-tracking of the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India that is being developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd, saying that the procedure being followed by it is in accordance with the globally-accepted norms, ANI reported.

Issuing the statement, ICMR said that the process was exactly in accordance with the globally-accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel.

In times of such an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the world have also been similarly fast-tracked, ICMR stated.

And further added that in the larger public health interest, it is important for it to expedite clinical trials with a promising indigenous vaccine, reports said.

This comes in the wake of reports that some Indian scientists had raised concerns regarding the sudden traction that India’s COVID-19 vaccine programme has gained.

After ICMR announced that it was targeting a preventive vaccine for Coronavirus by next month, PTI quoted several scientists as saying that it was important to strike a balance between fast-tracking and rushing vaccine development and release — a process that can take months, even years.

The premier medical body had stated that 12 clinical trial sites had been identified for the indigenous Covaxin — that was being developed by a collaboration of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

ICMR had also asked principal investigators and medical institutions to ensure that by July 7 the subjects are enrolled.

In a letter to the principal investigators of the 12 sites, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had written that it was envisaged to launch the COVID-19 vaccine after completion of all clinical trials by August 15.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Zydus Cadila also announced Friday that it had received permission for human clinical trials for a potential vaccine from the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI).