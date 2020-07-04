  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine: Results promising, fast-tracking vaccine development in accordance with global norms, says ICMR

By: |
Published: July 4, 2020 6:33 PM

ICMR said that the process was exactly in accordance with the globally-accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel.

COVID-19 vaccine, Indian Council for Medical Research, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine India, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, COVID-19 pandemic, Coronavirus vaccine, India COVID-19 vaccine,Coronavirus, Covaxin, Covaxin launch date, Covaxin coronavirus, Covaxin covid-19, National Institute of Virology, NIV, Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech, Bharat Biotech vaccine,Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine,Bharat Biotech covid-19 vaccine, Balram Bhargava, Zydus Cadila, Drugs Controller General of India,DCGI, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus drug, COVID-19 drug, antiviral drug, Coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 antibodies, SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 virus, Oxford University, Oxford University vaccine, University of Oxford, University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, University of Oxford coronavirus vaccineIn times of such an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the world have also been similarly fast-tracked, ICMR stated.

COVID-19 vaccine: The Indian Council for Medical Research on Saturday issued details regarding the fast-tracking of the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India that is being developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd, saying that the procedure being followed by it is in accordance with the globally-accepted norms, ANI reported.

Issuing the statement, ICMR said that the process was exactly in accordance with the globally-accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel.

Related News

In times of such an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, all other vaccine candidates across the world have also been similarly fast-tracked, ICMR stated.

And further added that in the larger public health interest, it is important for it to expedite clinical trials with a promising indigenous vaccine, reports said.

This comes in the wake of reports that some Indian scientists had raised concerns regarding the sudden traction that India’s COVID-19 vaccine programme has gained.

After ICMR announced that it was targeting a preventive vaccine for Coronavirus by next month, PTI quoted several scientists as saying that it was important to strike a balance between fast-tracking and rushing vaccine development and release — a process that can take months, even years.

The premier medical body had stated that 12 clinical trial sites had been identified for the indigenous Covaxin — that was being developed by a collaboration of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

ICMR had also asked principal investigators and medical institutions to ensure that by July 7 the subjects are enrolled.

In a letter to the principal investigators of the 12 sites, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had written that it was envisaged to launch the COVID-19 vaccine after completion of all clinical trials by August 15.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Zydus Cadila also announced Friday that it had received permission for human clinical trials for a potential vaccine from the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. COVID-19 vaccine Results promising fast-tracking vaccine development in accordance with global norms says ICMR
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mumbai Rain Alert: Forecast of heavy showers, Red alert issued; BMC asks people to stay away from sea shore
2Wow! ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission captures image of Phobos, biggest moon of Red Planet
3Sixth earthquake hits Mizoram in 15 days