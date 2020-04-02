Coronavirus Lockdown: After improvement in air quality, scientists record drop in seismic vibrations under Earth surface

Scientists have claimed that there is less seismic noise and vibrations under the earth’s crust.

The repercussions of novel Coronavirus are being felt in almost every sphere of human life. Covid-19 has already wrecked the world’s economy and eaten up millions of jobs. However, with most parts of the world under lockdown, the planet is heaving a sigh of relief. Apart from air quality which has improved many folds in the last fortnight, scientists have also claimed that there is less seismic noise and vibrations under the earth’s crust, according to a report by Nature.

The report has highlighted that with substantial drop in the use of all modes of transport and drop in industrial activity, the usual hum of vibrations in Earth’s crust has decreased. The report claims that the development could help seismologists detect earthquakes of even very small magnitude, signals of which were earlier drowned in the cacophony produced by various activities.

Movement of heavy vehicles and machines cause their own vibrations which come in the way of the seismologists who are looking to detect signals from the Earth’s crust, Thomas Lecocq, a seismologist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, Brussels told Nature. He also added that such a development is usually noted at the time of Christmas festival.

Andy Frassetto who is a seismologist at the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology told Nature that experts in the field are working round the clock to take advantage of this little time to get more insights on the nature of volcanoes and earthquakes. Coronavirus has forced almost all the countries in the world to impose some form of lockdown to arrest the spread of the infection. Countries such as Italy and France have been in the nationwide lockdown for more than a fortnight. On the other hand, countries like the U.S and Germany have not imposed complete lockdown and have advised their citizens to maintain social distancing.