Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases, 340 deaths; Active cases lowest in 266 days

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, November 11 Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation continues to improve in India. India reported 13,091 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while active cases declined to 138,556, the lowest in 266 days according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 340 fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 462,189, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Coronavirus cases are declining everywhere except in Europe. According to WHO data, Covid-19 deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only region in the world where both fresh Coronavirus infections and deaths are steadily rising. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report, the WHO said there were about 3.1 million new Covid-19 cases globally, nearly a 1% rise from the previous week. About two-thirds of the fresh infections (1.9 million) were from Europe alone, where cases surged by 7%. According to data from the WHO, the US, Russia, Britain, Turkey, and Germany are among the countries reporting a high number of fresh infections in the past few days.

