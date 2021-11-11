  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates India reports 13091 new Covid-19 cases 340 deaths Active cases lowest in 266 days

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases, 340 deaths; Active cases lowest in 266 days

By: |
Updated: November 11, 2021 10:03:08 am

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Covid-19 India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Today's News, November 11 Live Updates: India has been reporting below 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for more than 4 weeks now.

Coronavirus in India, Covid-19 Live updateIndia has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh coronavirus infections, deaths, and active cases for the past few weeks. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, November 11 Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation continues to improve in India. India reported 13,091 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while active cases declined to 138,556, the lowest in 266 days according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 340 fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 462,189, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Coronavirus cases are declining everywhere except in Europe. According to WHO data, Covid-19 deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only region in the world where both fresh Coronavirus infections and deaths are steadily rising. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report, the WHO said there were about 3.1 million new Covid-19 cases globally, nearly a 1% rise from the previous week. About two-thirds of the fresh infections (1.9 million) were from Europe alone, where cases surged by 7%. According to data from the WHO, the US, Russia, Britain, Turkey, and Germany are among the countries reporting a high number of fresh infections in the past few days.

Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live News: Covid-19 Vaccine India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India, Record Vaccination Live Updates, festive season, vaccination, new Delta 'sub variant', AY.4.2 variant, resurgence of virus

Highlights

    10:03 (IST)11 Nov 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: Recovery rate improves to 98.25, highest since March 2020

    Image

    10:00 (IST)11 Nov 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths

    COVID-19 | India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 ( lowest in 266 days): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19Health ministry
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1NASA, SpaceX launch ‘Crew 3’ astronauts to orbit on flight to space station
    2Chennai Rains Live News Updates: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain likely in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts, says IMD
    3Delhi in grip of season’s first smog episode, likely to be longest in four years, think-tank says