Cooperation with ISRO remains intact, says NASA chief James Bridenstine

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 11:24 PM

The cooperation of NASA with ISRO remains intact, chief of the US space agency James Bridenstine has said, days after he criticised India and termed its anti-satellite weapon test a "terrible thing" for creating about 400 pieces of orbital debris.

India conducted ASAT test on March 27 by shooting down a de-commissioned satellite positioned on ‘Low Earth Orbit’ (LEO) 300 km from Earth’s surface.

The cooperation of NASA with ISRO remains intact, chief of the US space agency James Bridenstine has said, days after he criticised India and termed its anti-satellite weapon test a “terrible thing” for creating about 400 pieces of orbital debris. In a letter to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, NASA Administrator Bridenstine said “based on the guidance received from the White House”, he looks forward continuing to work with ISRO on a host of issues including human space flights.

“As part of our partnership with you, we will continue to work on issues using the NASA-ISRO Human Space Flight Working Group, Planetary Science Working Group, US India Earth Science Working Group, and the Heliophysics Working Group,” Bridenstine said.

In his letter, Bridenstine says he recently wrote to ISRO about the suspension of cooperation on human space flight.

Read | What is Mission Shakti? Key facts about ASAT-Anti Satellite Missile that India tested today

“Recently, we sent you a letter indicating a suspension of activities under the NASA-ISRO Human Space Flight Working Group,” he wrote.

From the April 4 letter, it appears that after the White House weighing in, the cooperation remains intact.

The letter comes days after the NASA chief in a town hall meeting criticised India’s anti-satellite missile (ASAT) test because of the debris it generated in the space and its potential threat to the International Space Station.

Also read | ASAT debris will disappear in 45 days: DRDO official’s revert to NASA

“The anti-satellite weapons test by India last week has resulted in about 400 pieces of orbital debris,” he said on April 1, adding “that is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris and an apogee that goes above the International Space Station”.

“As we made clear, space debris is a serious issue for the United States. As it is a growing threat, it is the responsibility of all nations who operate in space,” Bridenstine said in his letter, a copy of which has been seen by PTI.

“We will continue to monitor the remaining debris from your test as it relates to the safety of our human spaceflight activities especially at the International Space Station,” wrote the NASA Administration, according to the letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 27 that India had achieved a “historic feat” by shooting down its own low-orbit satellite with a ground-to-space missile, making the country a “space power”.

Only three other countries – the US, Russia and China – have anti-satellite missile (ASAT) capabilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cooperation with ISRO remains intact, says NASA chief James Bridenstine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition