Controlling air pollution in Delhi: App introduction to flag violation, monitoring 13 hotspots in plan

Every year during October, Delhi’s battle with air pollution starts.

In a bid to fight the air pollution that takes over Delhi sky for a few months every year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government has come up with a plan. The campaign launched involves mechanical sweeping of roads, tree transplantation, inspection of construction sites well as flagging violations. This will help the government fight against air pollution. A report by The IE highlighted that air pollution is of grave concern, especially this year, when the country is already battling with the Coronavirus pandemic. Both situations impact particularly on the human respiratory system.

It is to note that every year during October, Delhi’s battle with air pollution starts as the farmers in the neighbouring states start burning crop stubble and wind directions bring all the particles to Delhi. This results in the presence of smog across the city.

In such a situation, Delhi plans its own strategy to battle the pollution by reducing pollution from other sources like vehicles. According to Kejriwal, this year inspection teams will be sent to all major construction sites where the dust pollution will be checked. The report said for 13 areas in Delhi- Dwarka, Mayapuri, Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Okhla Phase II, Vivek Vihar, and Anand Vihar have been identified as pollution hotspots and the state government is drafting specific action plans for them. The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has asked to implement specific measures in these hotspots as they report higher AQI. There will be night patrolling in these areas from October 15.

Apart from this, Delhi government will soon be launching a ‘Green Delhi app’ that will allow people to flag violations including burning of waste or any polluting vehicles. A similar app called Hawa Badlo was launched in October 2018 by EPCA. Further, Delhi CM is also working on a policy implementation regarding transplantation under which if an area is clear for development, around 80 per cent of the trees removed will have to be transplanted. According to experts, the process is complicated and around 50 per cent of the transplanted trees can survive.