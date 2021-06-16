Conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India: IMD

Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh.

Atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It said a cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance.

These conditions are not favourable for the advance of monsoon, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said. “Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi,” the IMD said. However, there could be a slow progress of monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh, the IMD added.

Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, it added.

Also Read: Southwest monsoon comes early in India! Rainfall pace, trends, coverage explained

After making a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal onset date, the Southwest Monsoon made a rapid progress covering large parts of area than its normal arrival date there.