Concerns over lone radio-collared tiger mounds; what will be the roadmap for tiger

A radio-collared tiger trotting across Indian states all by itself has grabbed global attention. From taking a route from Yavatmal in Maharashtra then reaching Telangana and again re-entering Maharashtra, the lone tiger has travelled an estimated distance of 3,000 km in the last nine months. This has also given it the title of ‘Walker,’ The IE reported. Currently, the three year old tiger is living in the Dnyanganga sanctuary. According to the report, a government committee is in the middle of a challenge whether they should form a corridor from one forest to another to accommodate the tiger’s growing population. While the tiger is settled in Maharashtra’s wildlife sanctuary, soon there will be time for mating and officials have to come up with related solutions.

The committee headed by Srinivas Reddy is contemplating a decision to translocate a female tiger to Dnyanganga. However, there are challenges pertaining to translocation. The report highlighted that Dnyanganga is an island-like sanctuary. It needs some connectivity to areas like Melghat in Amravati and Muktai Bhavani in Jalgaon where there is a tiger population. This will make it easier to facilitate Walker’s progeny growth in Dnyanganga.

Citing Nitin Kakodkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Maharashtra, the report said there is a need to develop areas that are tiger-sustaining with the introduction of corridors among various locations. Kakodkar added that the connectivity has to be ensured before the Walker’s tribe grows. It was noted that the 74-sq km stretch of Katepurna Sanctuary in Akola and 18-sq km Karanja Sohol Sanctuary in Washim can provide for a larger area needed for the tiger population.

It is to note that the tiger population in India has grown from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2019, an increase of 33 per cent. Therefore, ideal areas are needed for tigers, especially in the next few months.