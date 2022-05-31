scorecardresearch

Communication satellite GSAT-24 launch on June 22: ISRO

GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2.

Written by PTI
GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said. (Representative image)
India’s communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday.

“NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms”, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said.

The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.

