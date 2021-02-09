  • MORE MARKET STATS

Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused Uttarakhand flash floods: Scientists

By: |
February 9, 2021 5:16 PM

The crashing rock mass also brought earth and mounds of snow with it. The friction may have resulted in heating, which could have caused the floods, the observations suggest.

uttarakhand glacier burst, uttarakhand flood, Nanda Devi glacier, Alaknanda river, team of scientists of DRDO-SASE, sudden floods in Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda riversScientists from the institute conducted a helicopter survey of the area to find clues as to what led to the deadly flash floods that swept everything in its way.

A rock mass, weakened due to years of freezing and thawing of snow, may have led to the creation of a weak zone, triggering its collapse that resulted in flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, initial observations by scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) suggest.

The crashing rock mass also brought earth and mounds of snow with it. The friction may have resulted in heating, which could have caused the floods, the observations suggest.

Related News

Scientists from the institute conducted a helicopter survey of the area to find clues as to what led to the deadly flash floods that swept everything in its way.

So far, the flash floods have claimed 28 lives with around 170 people still missing. Kalachand Sain, Director of the WIHG, said the glaciers where the incident occurred feed the Rishi Ganga river that ultimately joins the Dhauli Ganga.
“This region has a very steep gradient. Our observations suggest that the rock mass may have weakened due to freezing and thawing. This sometimes leads to the development of a weak zone and fractures.

“As the rock mass weakened, the glacier and snow came down crashing, it resulted in flash floods,” he said.
The steep slopes of the mountains in the region further increased the intensity of the crash.

Two teams of the WIHG comprising five glaciologists left for Joshimath on Monday to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

An institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the WIHG studies the Himalayan environment and its geology. Sain said an initial report will also be sent to the DST.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused Uttarakhand flash floods Scientists
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttarakhand flash floods: How glacier bursts can be managed and where India stands in its preparation
2Back to nature: How an Ooty based ecologist is reviving grasslands in the region with his home-grown nursery
3Uttarakhand floods: How rise in size and number of glacial lakes pose threat of similar incidents to the mountainous state