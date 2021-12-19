Cold winds sweep Rajasthan; Fatehpur, Churu record below freezing point temperature

Fatehpur recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, whereas Churu saw the second coldest day with minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

Cold wind from the country’s northern parts swept Rajasthan as minimum temperature in Fatehpur and Churu was recorded below freezing point for the second consecutive day, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Sikar, Karauli and Chittorgarh district was also recorded below freezing point on Sunday, it said. Fatehpur recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, whereas Churu saw the second coldest day with minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

Regional MeT director Radheshyam Sharma said Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in last 12 years this month. He said in December 1973, the region had recorded all-time lowest minimum of 4.6 degree Celsius.

Sikar recorded minus 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by minus 0.6 degree in Karauli and minus 0.2 degree in Chittorgarh on Sunday night, weather officials said.

Bhilwara recorded zero degree Celsius followed by 0.1 degree in Pilani, 0.2 degree in Nagaur, 0.4 degree in Alwar, 1.5 degrees in Banasthali and 1.8 degrees Celsius in Sangaria.

Almost, all 36 places where weather is observed by regional MeT department, the minimum temperature was recorded below 9 degrees Celsius Saturday night. The maximum temperature was recorded between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state.