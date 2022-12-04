Cold weather condition likely to grip Jharkhand from Monday

Cold weather condition is likely to grip Jharkhand from Monday as night temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius, a weather official said.

The minimum temperature is likely to slip below 10 degree Celsius in most parts of the state including capital Ranchi.

Currently, the minimum temperature is hovering between 11 and 12 degree Celsius in most parts of the state, excluding six districts in northwest parts of the state where minimum temperature was recorded at around 9 degree Celsius on Sunday, the official said.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: National capital’s maximum temperature settles at 26.4 degrees Celsius, AQI ‘very poor’

Daltonganj registered the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 9.3 degree Celsius, which was followed by Khunti at 9.4 degree Celsius. Capital Ranchi experienced the minimum temperature at 12.1 degree Celsius.

Weather department has predicted that Ranchi’s minimum temperature would be at 11 degree Celsius on Monday but the next day it may come down to 9 degree Celsius.

“There is no significant synoptic system prevailing over Jharkhand. Light north-westerly wind is prevailing at lower levels over the state. The intensity of wind coming from Himalayan region will increase from Monday and it will bring down the state’s night temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius gradually in three-four days,” Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.