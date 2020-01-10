Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana: Fog engulfs Hisar, other places; Halwara shivers at 0.3 degrees Celsius

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 3, 5.3 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. (PTI)

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 3, 5.3 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced cold wave conditions at 5, 4.6, 1.5, 3.7 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees below normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 5.2 degree Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur and Patiala, reducing visibility.