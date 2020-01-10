Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana: Fog engulfs Hisar, other places; Halwara shivers at 0.3 degrees Celsius

By: |
Chandigarh | Updated: January 10, 2020 11:16:37 AM

Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab weather, haryana weather, chandigarh temperature, hisar temperature, cold wave north india, cold wave punjab, cold wave haryanaAmritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 3, 5.3 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. (PTI)

Cold wave conditions intensified across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with Halwara recording a minimum of 0.3 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur shivered at 2, 1.5, 2.3, 3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 3, 5.3 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced cold wave conditions at 5, 4.6, 1.5, 3.7 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees below normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 5.2 degree Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur and Patiala, reducing visibility.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave sweeps Punjab Haryana Fog engulfs Hisar other places Halwara shivers at 0.3 degrees Celsius
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi temperature drops! Expected to slide further due to icy Himalayan winds
2Scientists finally decode genome of poisonous Indian cobra! Here’s how this knowledge will help
3Lunar Eclipse 2020 on January 10: Know India timings, when and where to watch