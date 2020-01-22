Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana: Dense fog engulfs several parts of state as minimum temperatures drop

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: January 22, 2020 12:26:41 PM

Cold wave north india, Cold wave in punjab, Cold wave haryana, punjab weather, chandigarh temperature, faridkot temperature, haryana weatherKarnal recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Ambala recorded 6.5 degrees and its 6.4 degrees in Bhiwani. (PTI)

The minimum temperatures dropped again as intense cold swept most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Several parts of Haryana, including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul, were also enveloped by a thick blanket of fog in the morning. After hovering close to normal for the past three days, the minimum temperatures dropped at most places.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said. In Punjab, biting cold gripped Amritsar (4.6 degrees Celsius), Adampur (4.5 degrees), Halwara (5.8 degrees), Bathinda (4.8 degrees), Ludhiana (6.4 degrees) and Patiala (6.8 degrees).

Related News

In Haryana, Hisar reeled at a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa experienced a cold night at 5 degrees. Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Ambala recorded 6.5 degrees and its 6.4 degrees in Bhiwani.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave sweeps Punjab Haryana Dense fog engulfs several parts of state as minimum temperatures drop
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India has contributed least to global warming, still very responsible on fossil fuels: Piyush Goyal
2Delhi pollution level 11 times over WHO’s PM10 limit, ranked 10th most polluted city in India; check list
3Davos 2020: World losing trust in climate science, Indians most-trusting, says WEF survey